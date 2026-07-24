Niall Ferguson's Time Machine

Niall Ferguson's Time Machine

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June 2026

Why Britons Really Regret Brexit
Keir Starmer’s downfall marks a decade since the fateful referendum, now widely regarded as an economic failure. But both must be understood as products…
  Niall Ferguson
Trump’s 14 Points: Peace Deal or Epic Fail?
Good Fellows, June 18, 2026
  Niall FergusonJohn H. Cochrane, and H.R. McMaster
It’s Too Soon to Call This a U.S. Surrender
An agreement offering Iran sanctions relief, unfrozen assets, and billions in promised investment has prompted outrage. But the outcomes of wars depend…
  Niall Ferguson
The World Cup Looks Like a Fiesta of Nationalism. Don’t Be Fooled.
When U.S. sports fans go to a ball game, they are pursuing happiness. But, as Nick Hornby explained in ‘Fever Pitch,’ soccer is entertainment as pain.
  Niall Ferguson
Has the U.S. Lost the Iran War?
Interview with Rafaela Siewert for The Free Press, June 9, 2026
  Niall Ferguson
From Arsenal to Zelenskyy
The GoodFellows answer viewer mail
  Niall FergusonJohn H. Cochrane, and H.R. McMaster

May 2026

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