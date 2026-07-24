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Trump Slump, Capitalism vs. Communism, and Old Man Yells at Claude
Good Fellows, July 13, 2026
15 hrs ago
•
Niall Ferguson
,
John H. Cochrane
, and
H.R. McMaster
22
3
Trump’s Ceasefire Collapses
An interview with Rafaela Siewert
Jul 23
•
Niall Ferguson
45
4
The Death of History
The tools that once exposed and debunked Holocaust denial are powerless against AI and the algorithm. Is there a remedy?
Jul 22
•
Niall Ferguson
and
John-Clark Levin
196
4
39
The Empire Strikes Out
Rick Atkinson on 1776, Is Britain Broken?, and Socialists in New York
Jul 22
•
Niall Ferguson
,
John C Dvorak
, and
H.R. McMaster
19
1
4
June 2026
Why Britons Really Regret Brexit
Keir Starmer’s downfall marks a decade since the fateful referendum, now widely regarded as an economic failure. But both must be understood as products…
Jun 30
•
Niall Ferguson
197
6
15
Trump’s 14 Points: Peace Deal or Epic Fail?
Good Fellows, June 18, 2026
Jun 24
•
Niall Ferguson
,
John H. Cochrane
, and
H.R. McMaster
26
1
5
It’s Too Soon to Call This a U.S. Surrender
An agreement offering Iran sanctions relief, unfrozen assets, and billions in promised investment has prompted outrage. But the outcomes of wars depend…
Jun 24
•
Niall Ferguson
95
3
9
The World Cup Looks Like a Fiesta of Nationalism. Don’t Be Fooled.
When U.S. sports fans go to a ball game, they are pursuing happiness. But, as Nick Hornby explained in ‘Fever Pitch,’ soccer is entertainment as pain.
Jun 19
•
Niall Ferguson
177
1
18
Has the U.S. Lost the Iran War?
Interview with Rafaela Siewert for The Free Press, June 9, 2026
Jun 12
•
Niall Ferguson
69
5
From Arsenal to Zelenskyy
The GoodFellows answer viewer mail
Jun 5
•
Niall Ferguson
,
John H. Cochrane
, and
H.R. McMaster
30
5
May 2026
Cold War II and the Rise of Anti-History
With Aaron MacLean on the School of War podcast, recorded at the New York Historical Society on May 19, 2026.
May 25
•
Niall Ferguson
and
School of War
61
10
Trump's problem is that the Iran war timeline keeps getting extended
Weeks after the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran began, the conflict appears to be at an impasse.
May 15
•
Niall Ferguson
72
1
3
© 2026 Niall Ferguson
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