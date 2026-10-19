Niall Ferguson's Time Machine

Niall Ferguson's Time Machine

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Philip's avatar
Philip
Oct 19Edited

Socialist/left leaning social democracies governments tend to bog down by promising more and more money they don't have until the pressure is born by everyone, not just the youth. Governments need to reign in spending but entitled youth, and immigrants apparently, won't have it. Last time I checked, HS students don't pay taxes but retirees do.

"A democracy cannot exist as a permanent form of government. It can only exist until the voters discover that they can vote themselves largesse from the public treasury." Tytler.

Complaining about one's economic lot in life whilst sitting in Starbucks, eating skip the dishes on their brand new phone, hmmm. Throw in on top a social studies degree that make them relatively unemployable, hmmm. However, Ferguson blames the retired.

Surprised immigration/asylum seeking isn't discussed more thoroughly. One can't deny the exorbitant costs associated with this. In Canada, they are on social assistance straight away and have the full legal rights of healthcare and the justice system like Canadian citizens. This costs a lot of money on an already burdened system.

Not lost on me is how many Antifa flags, graffiti, Palestinian flags and kefiyehs are seen in the riots. Not lost on me is that it is a Christian church burned to the ground. Off interest there are pictures of damaged stores while adjacent Muslim-owned properties were left unscathed.

Even Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said the rioters were part of highly organized far-left groups seeking to shape the outcome of the coming spring election. However, the media/Ferguson will still state it's HS students; I guess that's more palatable.

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Vic's avatar
Vic
Oct 19

Niall Ferguson is at his absolute best in this essay. His historic points correlated with demographic numbers are reality. How each country, each society tries to handle them are the determinants of the future.

Thank you Niall!

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