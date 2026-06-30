Niall Ferguson's Time Machine

Niall Ferguson's Time Machine

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Mina Bowater's avatar
Mina Bowater
Jun 30

I am a huge fan of you, Niall, and your writings especially of Kissinger but you haven’t got your analysis vis a vis ‘the failure of Brexit’ right and would urge you to read Brexit - The Facts Strike Back edited by Prof Robert Tombs (author of The English and Their History) and Graham Gudgin CBE with. Pick Busvine OBE and Catherine McBride OBE. What you have not recognised in your analysis and is why you think Brexit has failed today is an economic argument whereas the true reason for Brexit was that people were wanting their Sovereignty back. On the day Vote Leave won against all the odds an old man being interviewed with absolute joy said ‘at last I have my country back’. That is why Vote Leave won. And it is why we shall never lose our Sovereignty again come what may. Our tragedy is how 600

Parliamentarians actually voted 10 years ago 485 voted to Remain and only 160 voted to Leave. The Remainers campaigned entirely on the economics of leaving whereas ordinary people voted for Sovereignty. And today the Remainers are still using the economic argument to go back into Europe completely blind to the value of Great Britain being free once more to take their own decisions as a sovereign nation state. And because history is very negatively taught no one within Parliament has recognised the Commonwealth of 56 Nation States who voluntarily joined this unique ‘Club’ because having been given their freedom, they value our English Common Law and our Parliamentary Democracy as their shared legacy of Empire. If we could only wake up we would see in this vast changing world of ours that Asia is the rising Continent together with Africa and that our networking for commercial and cultural relationships within our King’s Commonwealth gives us a global vision of possibilities and builds in a new way what our ancestors created what we so nearly threw away when we joined the EU!

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Edgardo Pappacena's avatar
Edgardo Pappacena
Jun 30

This analysis is well articulated from an opinion perspective, which is what we all expect from Niall Ferguson.

However, as a US citizen who does not live in the UK or Europe, one thing that struck me in this article was the lack of relevant economic data to benchmark the UK's performance vis-à-vis other EU countries.

I did a quick and dirty analysis to broaden my own view of this debate. So, I calculated the GDP per capita growth for a few EU countries compared to that of the UK between 2017 and 2025, and this is what I found (in rounded percentages):

UK GDP per capita growth 2025-2017: 42%

Spain: 35%

Germany: 33%

France: 33%

France: 26%

So, looking at the UK decision from an economic growth perspective—not the only relevant factor in this context, but an important one—seems to paint a different picture.

It would have been useful to see how this data reconciles with the opinion expressed in the article.

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