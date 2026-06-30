In my late 20s, as a newcomer to the history faculty at the University of Cambridge, I came under the bracingly baleful influence of that most acerbic of Tory historians, Maurice Cowling. He taught me to understand English history as a succession of challenges to the established religious and social order, which the Conservative Party existed to contend with, and ultimately, to contain.

Democracy, in the form of electoral reform; socialism, in the form of the Labour Party; and fascism, in the form of Hitler—each of these challenges, Cowling argued in three ironic and contrarian books (1867, The Impact of Labour 1920–1924, and The Impact of Hitler), required all the guile of the political elite to withstand. For Cowling, politics was not really about ideologies or personalities, as it might appear to the naive onlooker. It was about the maintenance of power and the allocation of high office within the elite.

As someone whose guiding light was an unholy trinity of “irony, geniality, and malice,” Cowling, who died in 2005, would greatly have enjoyed the madcap high politics of Britain’s past decade, which has now seen an astonishing seven prime ministers depart prematurely from No. 10 Downing Street. But it would have saddened him to reflect that Europe had succeeded where democracy, socialism, and fascism had all failed—by bringing the Conservative Party to the brink of political oblivion. The sole consolation would have been that it has done the very same thing to the Labour Party.

Tuesday marks the 10th anniversary of Brexit, the referendum on British membership of the European Union. It is also the day after the admission by yet another party leader, Keir Starmer, that the game is up, and someone else must ascend what the Victorian Conservative leader Benjamin Disraeli memorably called “the greasy pole” to occupy the post of prime minister.

As Cowling might have said, this is not the first time in British history that the stability of party politics has been disrupted by a big and divisive issue. Not only electoral reform but also free trade and Irish home rule had comparable impacts in the 19th century; appeasement of Germany and the Suez Crisis in the 20th. To Cowling, who despised liberalism and grudgingly respected Marxism, European unification was just the latest disastrous utopian enterprise of the insufferably high-minded liberal elite who ran nearly all the Cambridge colleges (though not his own, reactionary Peterhouse). And, as in previous political crises, stable majorities in the House of Commons have become infernally hard to command—hence the high turnover at the top.

The difference is that Britain’s battle over Europe appears to have shattered completely the old two-party system, so that the opinion polls today have Reform UK—a lineal descendant of previous pro-Brexit parties—ahead of both Labour and the Conservatives, who are only a few percentage points ahead of the Greens and Liberals. By an irony Cowling would have relished, British party politics has never looked more like Continental European politics than it has since Brexit.

So what exactly happened?

The simple answer is that British voters opted to “Leave” by 52 percent to 48 percent for many of the same reasons that the U.S. electorate opted to gamble on Donald Trump later that same year. It was a populist backlash against an elite project that prioritized globalization, mass migration, and multiculturalism over the economic and cultural preferences of the white working-class.

Ten years on, however, Brexit has fallen short of its twin promises to revitalize the British economy and curb immigration—in marked contrast to President Trump’s two administrations. Result: mass disillusionment with “broken Britain,” manifested as a tendency to rotate through prime ministers as rapidly as Italy in the 1970s.

There is no doubting the public disillusionment. The most recent polls have 57 percent of voters saying Brexit was the wrong decision, against just 30 percent who think it was the right one. More than two-thirds of voters say Britain is worse off as a result. Yet this narrative fails to explain why Brexit failed to deliver.

The British decision to join the EU, then called the European Economic Community, was, it is worth remembering, genuinely popular—not merely a project favored by the liberal elite Cowling despised. UK membership of the EEC was backed in a 1975 referendum by 67 percent to 33 percent, a much wider margin than the vote to leave. I well remember how effectively the government of the day identified Europe with modernization, implying that membership would galvanize Britain’s stagflation-ridden economy. Nor was this an entirely bogus claim. In the 1970s and 1980s, let it not be forgotten, Margaret Thatcher was vocally pro-Europe. It was her government that drove through the Single European Act, one of the most pro-market reforms Brussels has ever adopted. Yet it was partly Europe that ended Thatcher’s decade in power: her opposition to British membership of the European exchange rate mechanism, a precursor to the single currency we now know as the euro.

Ten years on, however, Brexit has fallen short of its twin promises to revitalize the British economy and curb immigration.

Tory disillusionment grew as the European elite made unambiguously clear that the ulterior motive for monetary union was to pave the way to a federal polity—a kind of United States of Europe—in which the member states would ultimately cede as much sovereignty to Brussels as the states of the union long ago ceded to Washington, D.C. In Britain, almost nobody seriously wanted to be part of that. The key question was how best to avert it.

Thatcher’s successor, John Major, had the thankless but worthy task of negotiating British “opt-outs” from both monetary union and the EU’s “social chapter” of distinctly un-Thatcherite welfare measures. (As Thatcher put it in her seminal 1988 Bruges speech, the UK had “not successfully rolled back the frontiers of the state in Britain, only to see them re-imposed at a European level.”) More eager to be seen as “good Europeans,” however, Tony Blair and Gordon Brown relinquished some of Britain’s exemptions. Although Brown insisted on keeping Britain out of the monetary union, their most fateful concession was to accept the principle of free movement even for citizens of new member states in the former Communist countries of Eastern Europe.

The combination of a federal project and open borders was too much for the Tories. A succession of splinter parties, such as the UK Independence Party, campaigned for a referendum on leaving the newly renamed European Union altogether. It was partly to neutralize this threat that David Cameron called his fateful 2016 referendum. But he also believed the referendum would give him leverage to renegotiate the terms of UK membership, especially on migration. He underestimated public discontent about immigration, which was exacerbated by the 2015–16 refugee crisis that the Syrian Civil War had triggered. And he overestimated Angela Merkel.

The Vote Leave campaign ran rings around Remain. While Remain focused on the economic risks of Brexit, Leave targeted immigration and the costs of EU membership. The outcome was a messy, long, and winding path to a harder breakaway from the EU than many had anticipated. Cameron’s successor, Theresa May, established rigid red lines in her negotiations with Brussels—no freedom of movement, no customs union, and no single market—and Parliament rejected her deal three times.

Replacing May, Boris Johnson’s primary pledge for his premiership was to “Get Brexit Done.” This worked politically, securing Johnson a decisive win in the 2019 election. But it inevitably set the UK on track to a hard break with the EU. In order to “get Brexit done,” Johnson struck a minimalist trade deal with the EU. London and Brussels signed the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) only at the eleventh hour in 2020 to avoid defaulting to WTO trade rules. As a very “skinny” free trade agreement, the TCA guaranteed zero tariffs on goods, provided they met the EU’s local production thresholds. However, this stripped the UK of financial “passporting” rights and erected permanent non-tariff barriers, hiking production and trading costs—especially for small businesses.

The Vote Leave campaign had argued that Brexit would mean, among other things, higher growth. It did not. The gloomiest forecasts back in 2016 estimated that Brexit could lower GDP by up to 9.5 percent over 10–15 years. It hasn’t been quite that bad. A new paper by my Stanford colleague Nick Bloom and co-authors estimates where the UK would be in a counterfactual world where the Brexit referendum went the other way. Using a mix of macro and micro data, they estimate that the Brexit process has reduced UK GDP by 6 to 8 percent between 2016 and 2025, relative to that no-Brexit Britain (where, presumably, David Cameron is still prime minister and Nigel Farage is the landlord of a rather louche boozer). “Investment is estimated to have been 12–13 percent lower,” they write, “employment 3–4 percent lower, and productivity also 3–4 percent lower.” This was mainly because “Brexit generated a large, broad, and long-lasting increase in uncertainty. This contributed to lower business investment, in particular, but it also may have reduced productivity too by restraining innovation” and wasting “time and resources. . . devoted to preparing for Brexit.”

There are two difficulties with this approach. One is the obvious challenge of disentangling the impact of Brexit from the impacts of the other shocks of the past decade, notably the Covid pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and the Third Gulf War. A Bloomberg analysis that seeks to strip out these other events arrives at a cumulative GDP reduction due to Brexit of just 2 to 4 percent. The bigger difficulty is that the remainder of the European Union, ex-Britain, has not fared notably better than the UK in the past 10 years. Indeed, Germany—the most important EU economy—has done worse. German real GDP is just 6 percent higher than it was in the second quarter of 2016. The UK figure is 13 percent—about the same as the Euro area average. The Remain argument would be so much more compelling if that Euro area figure were much higher.

The combination of a federal project and open borders was too much for the Tories.

The other reason Leave won was that they argued that many Syrian and other refugees who had come to the EU in 2015–16 would ultimately come to the UK. This was a difficult argument to refute at the time. Clearly, any asylum-seeker granted the right to remain in, say, Germany would be in a position to try to enter the UK. Anyone granted German citizenship would be impossible for the British authorities to turn away as long as Britain remained in the EU.

But the law of unintended consequences is history’s most powerful. By greatly reducing EU citizens employed in the UK, Brexit caused labor shortages across sectors such as transportation, healthcare, agriculture, and hospitality sectors. Then, immigration from outside the EU massively increased, driving net migration to the UK to unprecedented heights in the so-called “Boriswave,” presided over by Boris Johnson, who turned out to be a great deal more liberal on this issue than many people who had voted for him in 2019. The greatest numbers of non-EU immigrants to the UK over the past five years have come, in descending order, from India, Pakistan, China, Nigeria, and Nepal. Only since 2023 have tighter visa policies slowed the influx. This, as much as Britain’s economic performance, explains public disillusionment with Brexit.

Boris Johnson turned out to be a great deal more liberal on immigration than many people who had voted for him in 2019. (Carl Court via Getty Images)

To be sure, there have been advantages in extricating Britain from the regulatory tentacles of Brussels. Outside the EU’s procurement scheme, the UK could roll out Covid-19 vaccines faster. On AI, the UK is establishing a more pro-innovation regulatory framework than the EU. On trade and foreign policy, the UK’s distance from the EU helped to appease President Trump, though that may have mattered less than the president’s innate anglophilia and King Charles’s ineffable charm. On Ukraine, the UK has also not been constrained by EU unanimity requirements in imposing sanctions on Russia.

But such benefits fall far short of the brave new future promised ten years ago, when The Spectator magazine exulted: “Out and Into the World.” The latest issue mocks Morten Morland’s glad, confident image of a liberated British butterfly. More like a battered old moth.

Does this mean sooner or later crawling back into the EU box? A majority of Britons (55 percent) say they would support undoing Brexit altogether and rejoining the Brussels fold, a shift in sentiment which has as its counterpart a decline in public support for the “special relationship” with the United States. Already, the current Labour government has pledged to move Britain closer to the EU. It has rejoined the EU’s science and student exchange initiatives, and in May last year, Starmer and Kaja Kallas, the high representative of the EU on foreign affairs and security policy, signed an EU-UK Security and Defense Partnership.

Under Andrew Burnham, the man all but certain to replace Keir Starmer as prime minister, we can expect this trend to continue. He may revive stalled talks on enhancing agricultural trade, joining the EU’s emissions trading system, and participating in the EU’s internal electricity market. Yet key red lines remain: no return to the Single Market, the Customs Union, or free movement of labor. And Brussels seems unlikely to yield on those issues. Even on defense, the EU’s new industrial protectionism means the UK has not been granted access to joint defense funding. Who can blame the Continentals? What would be the sense of going any further when there is a non-trivial chance of a Reform UK victory at the next general election?

In any case, Britain’s economic fate hinges much less on EU membership—out or back in—than on solving structural issues that are domestic in origin and were unaffected by Brexit: outdated planning laws that make building next to impossible; a crumbling healthcare system that rations medicines and procedures; a welfare system that seems designed to incentivize people to exit the workforce; an energy policy that may be among the worst in the developed world—above all, a public financial crisis driven by the mismatch between an antiquated tax and welfare system and an aging population.

Yet there is a problem still bigger than all those—bigger even than the bloated national debt—and that is the one Maurice Cowling long ago identified. British politics remains a remarkably Victorian enterprise. The fates of prime ministers are determined less by economic counterfactuals or net migration statistics than by the machinations that go on within the House of Commons.

If Cowling were here to write a book called The Impact of Europe, it might go like this: A section of the Tory elite, largely focused on the complex game of high politics, pursued Brexit primarily as an instrument of party-political competition and only secondarily—if at all—as a solution to Britain’s economic challenges. Indeed, it was presented to voters as a free lunch, which, as a divorce, it was never going to be.

The same faction then collectively decided that big government was needed in a public-health emergency—Covid—and might even be a vote-winner. And they did the same when Russia invaded Ukraine, throwing ever larger sums at each problem. In doing so, they set aside not only the principles of fiscal responsibility but also of limited government itself. They thus unwittingly repeated the mistakes of the postwar Tories in believing the world had changed and that they must move with the times. The net result was that they let in Labour, which promptly began in-fighting, too.

I wish Andy Burnham the best of luck as he takes his turn atop the greasy pole. If he lasts two years, then dinner—at Peterhouse high table—is on me.

This essay was first published in The Free Press on June 23, 2026.