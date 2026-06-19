The World Cup Looks Like a Fiesta of Nationalism. Don’t Be Fooled.
When U.S. sports fans go to a ball game, they are pursuing happiness. But, as Nick Hornby explained in ‘Fever Pitch,’ soccer is entertainment as pain.
“We do not watch football to experience pleasure,” writes Niall Ferguson. “We go to suffer.” (S&G/PA Images via Getty Images)
When Europeans first arrived in the Americas, indigenous populations had almost no resistance to the many pathogens that had sailed with them. The results were catastrophic. Half a millennium later, by contrast, the inhabitants of…