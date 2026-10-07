Niall Ferguson's Time Machine

Niall Ferguson's Time Machine

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Gene Barth's avatar
Gene Barth
Oct 7

You have teamed with Hoover for a remarkable feat of intellectual entrepreneurship. The eye-popping intimacy, candor, and driving intelligence of Nixon in conversation with his team rivets this listener. Thank you!

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Quentin Hardy's avatar
Quentin Hardy
Oct 7

Yes, but what was the effect on the AI of reading all that paranoia?

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