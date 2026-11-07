Jonah Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Dispatch and a wry observer of American politics and culture, discusses the aftermath of this week’s midterm election in the US – a shocking repudiation of the Trump presidency and arguably the harshest setback for Republican candidates nationwide since 1974’s Watergate backlash. After that: the fellows weigh in on election intrigue in Israel and Brazil, data centers supplanting nuclear power as NIMBY bogeyman, the wisdom of breeding dogs for combat, Elon Musk sharing SpaceX’s stock, American ex-pats regretting their move to Europe, plus the significance of Remembrance Day in the UK.