Niall Ferguson's Time Machine

Niall Ferguson's Time Machine

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dennis mcconaghy's avatar
dennis mcconaghy
3h

A ridiculous rationalization.

Trump will suffer a massive rebuke tomorrow.

And the worst of it is that it will begin transfer to leftist governance in the US. New horrors await American and the world.

And Trump is to blame. Deconstructing a world of near zero tariffs was insane. Starting a war with Iran with capacity to end other than endless blockade and more inflation. And total moral failure to confront Putin over Ukraine.

There is nothing profound or subtle about Trump. He is a mix of gross venality, opportunism, and endless grievance and resentment.

Can't you simply concede the obvious?

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