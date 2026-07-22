Niall Ferguson's Time Machine

Niall Ferguson's Time Machine

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Marc Turner's avatar
Marc Turner
21h

It feels to me (and I have no military experience) that the strategic balance described by Rick (I think) in the American Civil War whereby the British had to win but Washington realised he only needed not to lose bears analogy with the current conflict with Iran (and probably in retrospect aspects of the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan? I stand to be corrected of course.

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