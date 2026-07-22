The Empire Strikes Out
Rick Atkinson on 1776, Is Britain Broken?, and Socialists in New York
You say you want a revolution? Author and military historian Rick Atkinson joins Hoover’s GoodFellows to explain how America pulled off the upset, the genius of George Washington, as well as strategic, economic, and geopolitical considerations that worked against the British Empire.
It feels to me (and I have no military experience) that the strategic balance described by Rick (I think) in the American Civil War whereby the British had to win but Washington realised he only needed not to lose bears analogy with the current conflict with Iran (and probably in retrospect aspects of the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan? I stand to be corrected of course.