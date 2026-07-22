Niall Ferguson's Time Machine

Niall Ferguson's Time Machine

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Richard Frederick's avatar
Richard Frederick
2d

Coming of age in the 1950's, I recall "Letters to the Editor" section in newspapers (remember those?) required and printed the name of the submitter. Our brains developed at a time when we spoke in the presence of other people. We tend to constrain ourselves when others know who we are because we don't want to look stupid or suffer a stone axe upside our head. Requiring online posters to ientify themselves is a healthy practice. If we worry about the authorities tracking us down, we have already lost the battle. Get ready.

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James Quinn's avatar
James Quinn
2d

Is there a remedy?

Yes, some sheer common sense.

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