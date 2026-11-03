Many of the questions confronting the United States today, including presidential power, political division, economic nationalism, and America’s role in the world, may seem unprecedented. But how new are they? And what can earlier periods of upheaval and transformation teach us about the moment America is experiencing now?



I opened this conversation with my old friend David Kennedy with a journey through pivotal moments in American history, exploring how earlier presidents and generations confronted similar tensions and turning points. David Kennedy offered some different historical parallels.



As America begins its next 250 years, this conversation looked to the first 250 to better understand where we are today and what may come next.