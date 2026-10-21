Georgetown University computer scientist Cal Newport offers questions to pose to Congress about AI regulation, followed by the fellows discussing what’s behind Western Europe’s riots and President Trump’s surly attitude toward Ukraine (most recently, his threat to take away Starlink internet service).
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What perfection!
[First Man (Justin Hayward)]
I think, I think I am
Therefore I am, I think
[Establishment (Graeme Edge)]
Of course you are, my bright little star!
I've miles and miles of files
Pretty files of your forefather's fruit
And now to suit our great computer!
You're magnetic ink
[First Man (Justin Hayward)]
I'm more than that! I know I am
At least, I think I must be
[Inner Man (Mike Pinder)]
There you go, man
Keep as cool as you can
Face piles of trials with smiles
It riles them to believe
That you perceive the web they weave
And keep on thinking free
The Goodfellows soar with the Moody Blues!
Thank you H.R.
What a great conversation! I will try and watch more.
AI is clearly a hot topic. It’s frustrating that we don’t know more. Because we need to know what they are up to so we can decide how best to allow or disallow them to do whatever it is they are doing!
My own thoughts is this attitude they it needs to be checked and restrained because it’s dangerous is to early to fly that kite. It’s more to do with them needing ever more money! And I think unless they start to come up with real life options that the money will dry up. Investors need progress. But in the absence of that being scared is another way to extract money from investors.
Your viewpoint of the uprising in France and elsewhere is interesting. You assume the riots are leftists. But I think they are being overtaken by agitators of the right! Who deliberately turn reasonable protests against schools or tents into a burning cauldron reminiscent of Crystal Night in Germany! Far right extremists taking the protest to a level of a powder keg. You can’t take the silence of the right as if no blame can be attached. They are involved don’t you worry.
For me though it’s much more nuanced than just blame the left. These complaints are real. They are just. And true. The schools are crumbling. The rents are too high. Etc etc.
These aren’t just leftists. They are ordinary people who have nothing to loose to complain. Because their masters are not willing to listen or do anything because they think they can’t! They have nothing idea what could be achieved. They are seriously inept! Leaders can’t lead. They try and manage an economy. And fail. Abysmally.
There used to be another way. And Mr Cochrane and Niall both think that cuts like Millei are needed!
I’m sorry guys you’re looking in the wrong direction! Austerity and cutting so called costs are never going to right a sinking ship. They may balance a book but honestly is that all it takes to run an economy? Balancing a book??
Come on guys! Surely you can take on the heavy lifting on how to make our means finally pay for our spending! It’s not the defeatist easy option of ‘we’re living beyond our means’ because we are not!
Look around you. How can a benefits recipient or a worker in the lowest income be living beyond their means?
So I say No! Stop carping on about cuts to government spending. We need more SPENDING but crucially we need more SPENDING by those outside of government! The ones who hold vast sums of money unspent! Unused idle untouched sitting in bank accounts at home and abroad!
I can’t stand the fact that you see money given to the benefits recipients, the pensioners the unemployed and let’s face it the unemployable, as a ‘cost’?
You are so stuck in your set of two dimensional accounts that you think in those terms! When we have a four dimensional economy!!
Look, that money they are given cones not just from workers paying income taxes! It comes from everyone who SPENDS MONEY. Those groups included. Because it’s those on low incomes who SPEND all their incomes. Contributing to onward flow of money and to tax take. It’s SPENDING and SPENDERS who pay tax. Because it’s NON SPENDERS who pay NO tax on unspent money! None!!
So when I hear “we the taxpayer” I immediately know they haven’t got a clue as to how tax is actually triggered! It’s SPENDERS and NON SPENDERS!!!!!
Those who SPEND MONEY contribute to onward flow of money crucial to the receipt of money for them to have to SPEND.
At the same time tax is triggered by the act if SPENDING. Yes, even income taxes are triggered by the act of SPENDING on the wages of employees by the EMPLOYER!
The amount paid by employers is based on the wages paid. But crucially it’s triggered by the act of SPENDING.
We know this to be true. Because no amount of work will ever get paid or trigger tax unless first the payment to spend is made. That’s the trigger. Receiving wages and paying tax is later anecdotally dependant on the act of Spending.
And we also know tax is triggered by SPENDING because NOT SPENDING triggers no tax at all. None whatsoever.
Money has to move from one entity to another so both can be enacted. With spending you trigger tax and pass money on.
Without spending NO tax is triggered and NO money passes on.
So when I see you worry about the cost my blood boils. Because you need to see it as I do as not a cost but the supply of money to SPEND!
Money that ends up as your wages and your incomes has to come from the SPENDING of others. If you want to regard that money as a ‘cost’ and not have it then ultimately you’re cutting your own incomes! You’re preventing economic flow and growth. That’s what cuts mean! You and we won’t get the opportunity to receive it! The economy is buggered before it’s even started.
So guys start thinking about money supply and rotation in time to get it back, it’s a 4D economy but a 2D household budget! We need 4D answers. So to cut your own and ours noses off to spite your face go ahead. Kept cutting government and all other SPENDING. Because that’ll cure nothing and just strangle our economy just like high interests rates do. You might as well not go to work if the economy is that understood.
Money has to be distributed! It only works as a token of exchange of our work efforts if the tokens are being exchanged! If they are not exchanged it gains as a token and cripples economic growth.
We have as system of unequal pay. That’s fine! If you want to it’s done more than others I’m ok with that. I’m no communist.
But unless those receiving money SPEND it then how on earth do you think the same money can rotate and flow as it’s expected to?
We all rely on money to be SPENT by others so we all get paid. We need their Spending to cause our incomes. We then spend those tokens in exchange for the production of others so they can be paid. The whole chain relies on SPENDING and so does taxation. Without SPENDING nothing gets done.
So isn’t it more likely that a need for more SPENDING of hitherto unspent money is required in a faster time to turbo charge the economy!?? To finally get those means we need to finally supply surpluses??
Surely that can’t be argued against? It’s the withholding of money from fast return by spending that creates the stagnation we see.
That’s why they are rioting! Because they are underpaid undervalued and the monetary system is underfunded of sufficient rotating money as the pot is decreasing with more and more money being withheld and returned to the economy as fully indebted money! Not freely given unindebted money.
Half our money isn’t being used and the other half has to be repaid! That’s the crazy position we have because our system allows money NOT to be SPENT.
If it were to be made to be spent we would have much more income. Higher pensions. And no borrowing. Less tax just a sales tax would be required. Ironically even the rich will be richer. From holding more stuff just not the money itself.