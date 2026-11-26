Jensen is back, the president called into an Nvidia board meeting to help make it happen, and Sam and Jess broke their Thanksgiving week off to get Niall Ferguson on the line about it. His first correction: God Emperor, not king. His second is bigger. The Valley's fantasy about a return to the age of god emperors, he says, comes from not studying any history and sitting around sucking up to mercurial CEOs, and what we are actually watching is the death throes of Trump's second act plus the end of the AI boom, which putting Jensen back was an attempt to arrest. He also wants everyone to stop saying bubble. This is a capex boom, the railroads again, and he counts four headwinds that end it. Sam pushes back with his triangle trade between Washington, Silicon Valley and New York, where all three need the number to go up because of the debt. Niall's answer: no productivity miracle is coming to save you, and China takes Taiwan in 2028 with coast guard boats and customs paperwork.