Jensen is back, the president called into an Nvidia board meeting to help make it happen, and Sam and Jess broke their Thanksgiving week off to get Niall Ferguson on the line about it. His first correction: God Emperor, not king. His second is bigger. The Valley's fantasy about a return to the age of god emperors, he says, comes from not studying any history and sitting around sucking up to mercurial CEOs, and what we are actually watching is the death throes of Trump's second act plus the end of the AI boom, which putting Jensen back was an attempt to arrest. He also wants everyone to stop saying bubble. This is a capex boom, the railroads again, and he counts four headwinds that end it. Sam pushes back with his triangle trade between Washington, Silicon Valley and New York, where all three need the number to go up because of the debt. Niall's answer: no productivity miracle is coming to save you, and China takes Taiwan in 2028 with coast guard boats and customs paperwork.
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Of course he’s back , the board should never have let him go , they should have removed him as chairman , investigated the compliance issues , and warn him off future internal dalliances with staff , that doesn’t ever apply to all CEO’s , but he’s not just any CEO , nobody fired Steve Jobs for backdating his own stock options , there are always certain Icon exemptions . Jensen is one , Elon is one and Jobs was one …and the president should NEVER call into a board meeting and would not have done so if they followed my direction….my 2 cents advice after 35 years in this biz ,
The military application of this technology is all that counts. Aspirational integration for everyday commercial applications will come on an "as considered profitable" basis. The identified research and manufacturing processes should be moved to a secure location in the U.S. ASAP, with the people hostile to the forced takeover by the peoples' republic. The research people who would be potential spies anyway should be moved and closely watched and the Taiwan facilities destroyed. Anything that depends on an agreement with the current government should be treated as a "peace in our time fantasy".