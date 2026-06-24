It’s Too Soon to Call This a U.S. Surrender
An agreement offering Iran sanctions relief, unfrozen assets, and billions in promised investment has prompted outrage. But the outcomes of wars depend on more than pieces of paper.
President Donald Trump arrives after landing on Marine One en route to the G7 Leaders’ Summit on June 15, 2026, in Evian-les-Bains, France. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
In January 1918, President Woodrow Wilson published his 14 Points, which were designed not merely to end World War I but also to serve as a blueprint for an enduring global pea…