The title of this year’s Booker Prize winner, by M. John Harrison, is The End of Everything. It’s a book for our times, depicting a postapocalyptic Britain being stealthily invaded by enigmatic aliens called the iGhetti. The Guardian’s reviewer got the point: “these eerie non-humans that. . . insert themselves into the neighborhood could be interpreted as LLMs made flesh.” The novel, wrote Michel Faber, “burrows deep into our psyches—into the psyche of our civilization—and exposes the terrifying insecurity of life right now.”

There has been a lot of that kind of talk since last Tuesday’s midterm election results, which stunned tech bros and their hedgie fanboys, all of whom assumed that, whatever else happened, even a nightmare blue tsunami, Texas would be safe. But just as the Kent coast couldn’t keep out the iGhetti, so Austin couldn’t keep out the iDemi.

This was a turning point, one leading hedge fund wrote. It signified the political death of MAGA, though not of economic populism. Where previously voters were open to the Donald Trump combination of deregulation, tariffs, and tax cuts, now the voters want protection from the market when prices go up, and that means taxing and regulating business. This was a fundamental change in the forces shaping policy debate, and required a complete rethink by investors.

Well, maybe. But there’s a difference between a paradigm shift and a vibe shift (a term widely used to characterize the November 2024 election result). We now know the half-life of a vibe shift: two years.

We were led to expect an imperial presidency by no less dynamic a duo than New York Times star reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan. But instead of American “regime change”—the title of their best-selling account of Trump’s return to power—and the fateful transition from republic to empire, we got just another second-term, midterm flop.

And it wasn’t that hard to predict. On the eve of the voting, President Trump’s approval was nearly the lowest of any two-term president since Dwight Eisenhower, down there with George W. Bush in 2006. Only Richard Nixon had sunk lower by the equivalent stage of his second term, and by that time he’d been out of the White House and in deep disgrace for more than two months. (I told you about the Nixonian foreign policy last time. Now we get to the Nixonian domestic policy.)

The Democrats’ lead in the October generic ballot, a proxy for midterm performance, pointed to a significant win, and it tends to underestimate the out-party’s performance by 1.6 points. Redistricting was never likely to make much difference to the result, partly because of effective Democratic countermeasures. Sure, the GOP had more dollars to spend. But the Beatles were right: Money can’t buy you love. Before a single vote was counted, Trump was therefore almost certain to join nearly all of his predecessors in seeing his party lose House and Senate seats in the midterms. Bill Clinton is the only two-term president in a century to have avoided congressional losses in his sixth year, his party buoyed by public disgust with the attempt to impeach him.

Ahead of the results, two plausible historical analogues to the 2026 midterms environment seemed to be 2006 and 2010. I had a preference for the former because it was Bush’s second term, and the unpopularity of the Iraq War was a big reason the GOP lost six seats in the Senate and 30 in the House.

Well, this was clearly worse than even I had expected. Thus far, Democrats have gained seven Senate seats, in Maine, Iowa, Kansas, Ohio, Texas, South Carolina, and North Carolina. Mississippi and Alaska have still not been called. They have won 42 House seats, with 18 races still not called and Democrats leading in many of them. And the blues also flipped five governorships, in Georgia, Iowa, Nevada, Ohio, and Texas. Most remarkably, they won across the board in Texas and with pretty much every demographic, including white men.

Supporters of James Talarico cheer as they watch midterm election returns during a watch party on November 3, 2026, in Austin, Texas. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

So, it was worse than 2006. But is it the end of everything? Hardly. This result looks just about as bad as that distant midterm contest of, er, 2010—when Democrats lost 63 House seats and President Barack Obama gave new life to that quaint 1880s word shellacking. The president’s party also did worse than this year in the midterm elections of 1938, 1946, and 1994. As I learned from listening my way through the BBC archive of Alistair Cooke’s Letter from America—which he wrote and recorded every week from 1946 until 2004—there are powerful rhythms to American political life, dictated by that mighty system of checks and balances called the Constitution, arguably the most successful product of the Age of Enlightenment. I never believed Donald Trump capable of breaking the Founders’ magnificent creation. Sure enough, he has merely shared the fates of Eisenhower and Nixon, each of whom saw their party suffer comparably large shellackings in, respectively, 1958 and 1974. (For the record, the GOP lost 13 Senate seats and 48 House seats in the post-Sputnik midterms; and five Senate seats and, again, 48 House seats in the post-Watergate midterms.)

That said, we may still ask why exactly the Trump vibe shift proved to be only a 24-month fling. The All-In podcast discussion (full “Midterm Bloodbath” episode here) was illuminating. “It was this war and the economic consequences that follow from the war,” argued David Sacks, referring to higher gasoline and diesel prices. “The good news is, if we get out of the war, we can make rapid progress.” Jason Calacanis countered that the backlash against Trump predated the war. It started with the tariffs and Immigration and Customs Enforcement overreach, not to mention the Epstein files semi-release. Chamath Palihapitiya went further: This was a broad, but nonideological, revolt by politically free-floating wage earners against “billionaires”—like, well, the All-In bros. What these voters want, he said, is economic populism. They don’t care if it’s Democratic or Republican. The most radical explanation came from David Friedberg. “The fundamental driver of the cost of living is government spending,” he argued. But with the failure of DOGE last year, “China won.” Americans have become AI pessimists, unlike the Chinese. They see the benefits of AI going to the “oligarchs.” So now the socialists are coming.

Activists advocate for a national freeze on AI development outside of the Massachusetts State House on October 20, 2026, in Boston. (Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

It is indeed always illuminating to listen to intelligent people with no interest in history—apparently none at all—trying to think historically. In a single podcast, we went from pure contingency (one little avoidable mistake, bombing Iran) to vast structural forces.

Now let’s play the game with historical perspective. True, as gas prices rose, Trump’s job approval fell. A gallon of regular gas on the eve of the midterms cost $4.27, up from under $3 before the war. Trump’s job approval declined four points over the same time horizon, from 41 percent to 37 percent. But Trump’s popularity was in monotonic decline long before February 28. As Calacanis said, the administration’s tariff and AI policies had already backfired months in advance of Operation Epic Fail.

As I pointed out on election night, this sustained decay in the president’s popularity is quite surprising given the underlying strength of the U.S. economy. To return to that hedge fund newsletter, its argument had two parts: 1. MAGA is dead. 2. Meanwhile, the economy keeps barreling along, strong as could be. Right, but that makes it quite hard to explain the scale of Republican losses, so that word meanwhile misses the point. There was a recession in 1957–58 as well as in 1973–75. In the latter case, higher unemployment was made worse by higher inflation. The most striking thing about 2026 is that the GOP got rinsed amid a roaring economic boom.

It’s not The End of Everything. It’s the beginning of the Biden phase of the Trump presidency.

Take a closer look at September 2026, the nearest month before the midterms for which we had macro data. Consumer price inflation was 3.7 percent; the unemployment rate was 4.2 percent. Add them together for a “misery index” of 7.9. In September 1958, it was 9.2. In September 1974, it was 17.8. As I pointed out last week, the number in the preelection period was in the best third of observations in my lifetime. Based on many other economic measures as well, the GOP should have done much better in these elections. Median household income, adjusted for inflation, has grown exceptionally strongly with Trump in the White House (though we don’t yet have the 2026 figure, which will certainly lower his second-term average). True, inflation-adjusted wage growth doesn’t look as good. But it’s hardly 1974.

And yet Trump’s pre-midterm October economic approval was worse than Bush’s or Obama’s at this point in the cycle, and about half of his 52 percent first-term average. Like Trump, Bush in 2006 was also blamed for an unpopular war. Yet Bush’s economic approval in October 2006 (40 percent) was far higher. Trump’s economic approval is even below Joe Biden’s June 2022 low of 28 percent, when average gas prices peaked at $5 per gallon. Voters now trust Democrats over Republicans by double digits on cost of living (+11 points).

How are we to explain this huge disconnect between economic reality (these really are the Roaring ’20s) and perception (the Soaring Prices)? I offered a couple of theories on election night:

Trump was punished partly for doing the least Trumpy thing in his political career: going to war in the Middle East to try to bring about regime change. Trump redux two years ago was based on a partnership with “red-pilled” Silicon Valley, forged on the issue of AI (non-)regulation. Voters repudiated this partnership.

Let’s start with the first. Writing on X the morning after the election, the vice president did not pull his punches:

The real reason we lost is obvious to almost everyone. . . . [A pollster] asked those voters who had abandoned us what would cause them to come back on our team. The top four answers, accounting for nearly all of the responses, were: End the war. Focus on cost of living/inflation. Put America First. Change our relationship to Israel.

This has swiftly become the official line. It was David Sacks’s take on All-In. Conservative commentator Matt Walsh described the Iran war as “the greatest political blunder in the last two decades,” and a betrayal of Trump’s America First movement. Even Trump himself conceded that the war in Iran was partially to blame. “If we never went into Iran, what do you think would happen in the midterms?” the president asked privately, according to a New York Times source.

There’s only one problem. War was not the top issue for voters, according to exit polls. It was corruption that was “crucial or major” for 90 percent of those polled. Cost of living was next (89 percent), then the Iran war (74 percent)—only just ahead of immigration enforcement (73 percent). AI and data centers came in fifth (56 percent).

As I have pointed out, the most useful analogies for 2026 are with the other second-term presidents whose party fared as badly at the same stage. In each case, they show us how voters base their decisions on much more than just “the economy, stupid,” and usually on multiple concerns.

Corruption—or, to be more precise, political skulduggery of all kinds—played a huge part in November 1974, of course. But Nixon had already been forced to resign over Watergate on August 9, 1974, and Vice President Gerald Ford cut a very different picture. In some ways, he was the ideal replacement, as Alistair Cooke noted, because of his impeccable reputation as a Midwestern, football-loving straight shooter. “A shirt-sleeved old resident [of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Ford’s hometown],” Cooke noted, “was asked what was Ford’s best qualification for the presidency, and without pausing to breathe, he rolled his cigar over in his mouth and snapped, ‘His trust in God.’ ”

The case of Eisenhower’s 1958 shellacking is especially interesting. One of the architects of the Allied victory in 1945, Ike was a political centrist by nature. He had easily won reelection in 1956, crushing Adlai Stevenson in all but seven Southern states. He had withstood the assault of Senator Joseph McCarthy on the federal government’s alleged infiltration by Communists.

President Dwight Eisenhower built the Interstate Highway System and ended the Korean War. (Corbis via Getty Images)

Like Trump, Eisenhower presided over a huge investment in infrastructure. He unrolled the Interstate Highway System (the law for which was signed in June 1956). He was a proponent of defense technology, establishing the Advanced Research Projects Agency (ARPA) and NASA in 1958. Like Trump, he was a foreign policy realist. He ended the Korean War, signed a defense treaty with Taiwan, and sent the first U.S. military advisers to South Vietnam.

What went wrong? First, old age. In September 1955, Ike suffered a heart attack, which hospitalized him for six weeks. He then had a mild stroke during a cabinet meeting in November 1957. The extent of his health issues was not made public, but the myth of his being a lazy, golf-playing president took hold in his second term. (I have a theory that presidents should never play too much golf.)

Second, Eisenhower’s chief of staff Sherman Adams fell foul of a congressional committee for accepting gifts from a New England industrialist. Not grift on a Mar-a-Lago scale, but the voters never like it.

Third, Ike’s backing of the 1957 Civil Rights Act and sending of the 101st Airborne Division to enforce integration in Little Rock, Arkansas, antagonized many conservatives, and not only in the South. He also vetoed a farm bill.

Fourth, the launch of the Soviet satellite Sputnik in October 1957 spooked the nation, convincing many that the U.S. was falling behind the Soviets not only in space but more generally (hence the fever dream of a “missile gap”). Indeed, Ike’s foreign policy looked like an all-around mess by 1958. Having killed the Anglo-French-Israeli Suez move, Eisenhower found Arab nationalism to be an unreliable partner in Lebanon and Iraq. His decision to deploy a full division to Lebanon was unpopular in Congress. In Asia, the confrontation with the Chinese over the tiny Taiwanese islands of Quemoy and Matsu in September 1958 went down badly in the heartland. Closer to home, Cuba was sliding into Fidel Castro’s revolution.

Finally, and perhaps fatally, the president was indifferent to the fate of Republican candidates. “Frankly,” he infamously said during his second term in 1958, “I don’t care too much about the congressional elections.”

If all that sounds distinctly familiar, what came next is even more interesting. In 1960 it was, of course, John F. Kennedy who succeeded Eisenhower, defeating Vice President Nixon by promising to wage the Cold War with more youthful zeal than Ike could muster. In 1976 it was Jimmy Carter who beat Ford by somehow managing to seem even cleaner, holier, and folksier than the incumbent. Despite Ford’s obvious integrity, he was relentlessly ridiculed on liberal media, challenged from within by Reagan, and in the end, narrowly defeated by the outsider. The ridiculing of Carter came later as Iran—that darned country again—destroyed his presidency.

What did voters vote for in 2026? It’s not at all clear what Democrats would do differently if one of their number got into the White House, because there is a barely concealed civil war going on within the party on just about everything, including key issues such as the Middle East and AI. Maybe they will collectively force Trump to sue for peace with Iran. But they might equally well ramp up sanctions and other measures against Russia and China, whom Trump wants to conciliate. There’s a world in which a divided government is more hawkish than one Trump wholly controls—after all, Joe Biden’s administration was considerably more aggressive on both the war in Ukraine and the tech war with China.

Demonstrators protest the Iran war near the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool as President Donald Trump delivers remarks on November 2, 2026, in Washington, DC. (Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

In the same way, maybe the Democrats will collectively impose a nationwide moratorium on data-center construction and crash the economy. But they might equally well spend the next 24 months on congressional investigations of Trump administration officials, following the money to the White House, and leaving the AI to slow on its own. “LAWYER UP,” Representative Robert Garcia (D-CA) posted on social media, in anticipation of his becoming chair of the House Oversight Committee. “We’re going to toss out subpoenas like Mardi Gras beads,” said Representative Analilia Mejia (D-NJ). Outgoing Kentucky Republican Thomas Massie beat them to the punch, introducing articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Crucially, this was not a win for the Democratic Socialists of America. It was a win for just about every element in the Democratic Party. On closer inspection, “normie libs” such as Jon Ossoff and James Talarico did especially well in the Senate races. Progressives did poorly by comparison. In particular, as The Wall Street Journal noted, it helped to be a moderate outsider backed by the New Democrat Coalition, Blue Dog Coalition, or WelcomePAC; it hurt to be a progressive incumbent backed by Bernie Sanders’s PAC, Our Revolution.

What all this means is that the two-year hunt now begins for either the next John F. Kennedy or the next Jimmy Carter. Ossoff smashed it in Georgia, but he needs to watch his back for both a hunky Irish Catholic and a swarm of squeaky-clean Southern nobodies. Whoever the Democrats pick will likely face Vice President J.D. Vance, but Ron DeSantis is already positioning himself as a post-Trump Republican. A primary challenge in 2028 might lay the foundation for a successful run in 2032, as with Reagan in 1976 and 1980.

Meanwhile (here used correctly), Donald Trump is still president until January 20, 2029, unless he gets successfully impeached, shot, or just bored with it all. Many naive people, including a fair few European leaders, make the wrong assumption that a lame duck poses a lesser threat than a would-be Imperator. With Trump we are dealing more with a wounded predator. “I have seen the enemy,” joked his midterm strategist, James Blair. “And it is us.” It may have been more accurate to say: “I have seen the enemy. And it is POTUS.”

The president has not taken defeat well. “I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE!” was his first comment on Truth Social. Then he blamed the candidates: “If Greg Abbott, the Governor of Texas, hadn’t become a RINO in the last six months of his Political Life, he wouldn’t have lost. He went back to his original formula, and it wasn’t pretty!” And finally, he blamed the voters: “The Stock Market crashed today because the Dumocrats had a big Tuesday—So sad to see, you only have yourselves to blame!” This dropped alongside a random rumination on turning the clocks back in fall and non-funny jokes about renaming the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and the identity of the next White House press secretary.

So no, it’s not The End of Everything. It’s just the beginning of the Biden phase of the Trump presidency.

This essay originally appeared on The Free Press on November 11, 2026.