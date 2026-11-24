First, congratulations to Robert Pattinson, who looks the part of 007. That James Bond is still going to be played by a straight white guy, as opposed to a two-spirit person of color, is a sign that woke is not making a comeback. Good God, he’s even British.

But let’s be clear: Until the part is once again in the firm grip of a Scotsman, as Ian Fleming intended Bond to be, the violence won’t have the authentic relish of thuggery that was Sean Connery’s trademark.

I first got to know Connery more than 20 years ago, when a mischievous banker introduced us—without forewarning either party—on the front doorstep of his bungalow by the golf course at Lyford Cay in the Bahamas. Connery opened the door, very obviously in the middle of lunch, clad only in a sarong. His magnificent shoulders filled the doorway. He looked down on me menacingly, one of those mighty eyebrows raised. “Yesh?” he said irritably.

I couldn’t think what to say—perhaps the only time in my life I have been entirely lost for words.

“Er,” I stammered, “Mr. Connery, it’s a great honor to meet you. . . because. . . ”—I looked around desperately for a hole to jump into and finally blurted out—“Everything I know about how to be a man I learned from watching you in Glasgow cinemas in the 1970s.”

“That’s strange,” shot back Connery, quick as a flash. “Don’t you know I’m a homosexual?”

“Is that why you’re wearing a skirt?” was my rejoinder.

That got me through the door and the offer of a drink. We became friends, and I mourned his passing six years ago.

What I had said on his doorstep was at once deeply cringe and pathetically true. Connery’s 007 was the role model for my generation. We wanted to drink like him, smoke like him, copulate like him, dress like him, utter one-liners like him and, above all, punch our enemies on the jaw like him. Looking back, a surprisingly large proportion of my problems in early old age stem from this primal urge to mimic Sean Connery.

But put all that aside for a moment. Because it’s not just that Pattinson seems the right man to be the next Bond. It’s also that the timing is right. For aren’t we collectively experiencing a series of events straight out of the 007 franchise?

How’s this for a plotline? A rash of cyberattacks disrupt refrigerators and other infrastructure in multiple European economies. A major software company’s suite of products is disabled for 18 hours. The Federal Aviation Authority grounds all aircraft, blaming a failed software upgrade and antiquated copper wiring. Malicious JavaScript is spread to 178 organizations through the Optimizely web experimentation platform. The Japanese economy is hit by an unprecedented wave of cyberattacks.

You can imagine M briefing a nonchalant, slightly bored 007. “All a matter of coincidence, 007?”

“Probably not, sir.”

“Ever heard of Aidivn, 007?”

“It’s an American semiconductor company, isn’t it, sir?”

“Very good, 007.”

“The founder’s originally Taiwanese, I believe. Arrived in the United States when he was just 9, speaking only broken English. Now worth billions, if not trillions. Quite the American dream.”

“Except that the dream has become something of a nightmare. Last week it came out that the CEO of Aidivn had been the target of a Chinese Communist Party honeytrap. . . ”

The common objection to the entire James Bond series is that it is all wildly unrealistic. Because real life isn’t like that, right? And yet, if one goes back to Ian Fleming’s original novels, the very opposite is true. The Bond books depicted the Cold War with considerable and sometimes shocking accuracy. And that is why, as Cold War II intensifies and the world teeters on the brink of cyber catastrophe, 007 is not just relevant. He is so back.

“Not that it matters, but a great deal of the background to this story is accurate,” Fleming wrote in an author’s note at the beginning of From Russia with Love, the fifth in the series, published in 1957. The plot seems, at first sight, preposterous. The Soviets set out to assassinate and discredit Bond by luring him into a honeytrap, baited not only with the beautiful cipher clerk Tatiana Romanova but also with the Spektor, a Soviet decryption machine. Jensen Huang must now wish he had read this book instead of wasting his early life on computer games. Here’s more of Fleming’s sardonic foreword:

SMERSH, a contraction of “Smyert Shpionam”—“Death to Spies”—exists and remains today the most secret department of the Soviet government. . . . Today, the headquarters of SMERSH are where, in Chapter 4, I have placed them—at No. 13 Sretenka Ulitsa, Moscow. The Conference Room is faithfully described and the Intelligence chiefs who meet round the table are real officials who are frequently summoned to that room for purposes similar to those I have recounted.

Written between 1952 and 1964, Fleming’s 12 thrillers were products of the most dangerous phase of the rivalry between the two nuclear superpowers, the United States and the Soviet Union, and they drew heavily on Fleming’s experience of wartime special operations.

As a result, the books’ most exotic scenes retain credibility because the context is the life-and-death reality of Cold War espionage. As a reader, you are never left in any doubt as to who the baddies are. In Casino Royale (1953), Bond sets out to bankrupt Le Chiffre, the treasurer of a SMERSH-controlled French trade union and a Soviet agent.

In Live and Let Die (1954), Bond goes after “Mr. Big,” a black criminal who has links to SMERSH and is smuggling 17th-century gold coins to finance Soviet operations in America.

The villain of Moonraker (1955), Sir Hugo Drax, is an ex-Nazi now working for the Soviets. His dastardly plan is to build the Moonraker nuclear missile, arm it with a Soviet warhead, and fire it at London.

In From Russia with Love (1957), the most memorable of Bond’s adversaries is the odious Rosa Klebb, SMERSH’s head of Operations and Executions, immortalized by Lotte Lenya in the 1963 movie.

Lotte Lenya in a scene from the film From Russia With Love (1964). (United Artists via Getty Images)

The eponymous villain of Dr. No (1958) is a Chinese-German Soviet operative, intent on sabotaging U.S. missiles launched from Cape Canaveral.

Fleming understood well that Communist regimes and criminal organizations often work hand in hand, as both disdain the rule of law. In my personal favorite, Goldfinger (1959), the gold-smuggling Auric Goldfinger joins forces with the Spangled Mob to destroy the U.S. gold reserves in Fort Knox. Thunderball (1961) centers around the theft of a pair of nuclear weapons by SPECTRE, the sinister entity led by master criminal Ernst Stavro Blofeld, who returns in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1963) to threaten British agriculture with biological weapons and in You Only Live Twice (1964) to menace our Cold War allies in Tokyo. Even in The Man with the Golden Gun (1965), Francisco Scaramanga is a Cuban assassin in cahoots with the KGB.

Exotic plots and locations, no question. But always set in the geopolitical reality of a world divided by an Iron Curtain.

It has long been de rigueur for intellectuals to look down on James Bond. In his well-observed The Man Who Saved Britain: A Personal Journey into the Disturbing World of James Bond, my old friend Simon Winder depicts the enduring success of the character as a rather contemptible “cope” to ease the pain of Britain’s postwar decline and fall. The fantasy that it’s a single British agent who time and again saves the entire free world from disaster has only become more embarrassing since the Soviet collapse. “The Cold War has, weirdly, completely vanished,” writes Winder, “leaving behind such peculiar debris as From Russia with Love, a book and a film which will appear as strange to future generations as abandoned Kazakhstan rocket silos or fallout shelters.”

I agree that Bond without the Cold War is like a martini without the vodka. Indeed, that is the great weakness of the most recent Bond films. In Casino Royale (2006), Bond’s attempt to bankrupt Le Chiffre is shorn of its Cold War context. The baddie is just some banker who finances international terrorist organizations. Quantum of Solace (2008) has as its villain Dominic Greene, an international environmentalist whose secret organization Quantum is conspiring to seize control of Bolivia’s water supplies. Why this should be a concern of the British secret service is never made clear.

Skyfall (2012) pits Bond against Raoul Silva, a former MI6 agent of Portuguese origin who launches a personal vendetta against M. Spectre (2015) brings back Blofeld, who turns out to be Bond’s adoptive brother, and is now scheming a takeover of Western intelligence, including MI6. Finally, the baddie in No Time to Die (2021) is Lyutsifer Safin, who steals a genetically targeted bioweapon with a view to killing millions.

For all Craig’s talent—and he comes a respectable second to Connery in the 007 league table—all five movies are devoid of the motivating logic of the earlier books and films. There are terrorists, but for some reason they are never Islamists, much less agents of a hostile theocratic power. There are colorful villains, but many of them appear to be British, making one wonder why the cases aren’t in the hands of Britain’s internal security service, MI5, from the outset.

As for China, does it even exist in contemporary Bond world? The answer is only in one film from the Pierce Brosnan era, Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), which features Elliot Carver (yet another British baddie), a media tycoon who plans to provoke a war between Britain and China in order to secure exclusive broadcasting rights in the Chinese market. The nearest thing in recent times to an East Asian villain is the North Korean Colonel Tan-Sun Moon in Die Another Day (2002), who has assumed the identity of billionaire Gustav Graves (British, of course) and plans to use a satellite weapon to cut a path through the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea, enabling the North to invade and conquer the South.

Irish actor Pierce Brosnan as 007, filming a scene in a fake L-39 Albatros for the opening sequence of the James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies (1997). (Keith Hamshere via Getty Images)

I am sure the complete absence of Chinese villains from all Bond’s most recent adventures is purely coincidental and has nothing whatever to do with the amounts of money invested by Beijing in the U.S. entertainment industry and the deep-rooted fear of Hollywood executives of arousing the ire of Xi Jinping and getting kicked out of the Chinese market.

Which brings us back to today’s real-life plot line. You’ll remember how, learning of the Aidivn CEO’s recurrent infidelity to his American wife, the Chinese set him up with a glamorous spy, an employee of a Singapore-based company that purchases Aidivn’s AI chips. The revelation of the CEO’s relationship with the spy, plus news of another affair with an Aidivn employee, leads to his resignation.

This has the consequence of causing panic amongst other companies, such as neo-clouds or labs developing open-weight models, which are reliant on Aidivn for funding.

The crisis coincides with a nationwide political backlash against AI in general and data centers in particular, even though these are the principal drivers of U.S. economic growth. The U.S. government is rocked by the allegation that a senior official—perhaps even the president himself—turned a blind eye to the illegal sale of Aidivn chips to China.

In all good Bond plots, there is a deeper layer that gets revealed as the story unfolds. The same is true here. The crisis in American AI just happens to coincide with a mysterious sequence of seemingly unrelated technological mishaps throughout the Western world (the cyberattacks, the grounded planes, the bomb threats. . . ).

Sent to Silicon Valley to help the CIA untangle the skulduggery at Aidivn, Bond stumbles upon a much larger Chinese-Russian-Iranian-North Korean plan to plunge the Western world into chaos with further coordinated cyberattacks and a major act of terrorism in Washington—the detonation of a dirty bomb—designed to unleash a national panic. The ultimate goal of the plot is to enable China to take control of Taiwan, where all Aidivn’s chips are fabricated, without firing a shot—and thereby to win Cold War II.

For eight years now, I have been telling anyone willing to listen that we’re in Cold War II. (See here and here for two early essays.) As in Cold War I, there are two superpowers, one of them capitalist, the other Communist; it’s just that the PRC has taken the place of the USSR. This Cold War is, like its predecessor, partly ideological, as the CCP is explicitly hostile to democracy, the rule of law, and freedom of speech and association. It is partly technological, but with the race no longer confined to nuclear weapons and space; it now extends to artificial intelligence, quantum computing, robotics, and much else. And it is partly geopolitical, as certain parts of the world are very clearly contested, of which Taiwan is the most important.

As in Cold War I, localized hot wars are not precluded. There are proxy wars going on right now in Ukraine and the Persian Gulf, with China as a key source of support for Russia and Iran. There is a diplomatic contest, too, with the old U.S. alliance system under strain, and China increasingly open in its support for an axis of authoritarians that includes Russia, Iran, and North Korea.

The difference between this Cold War and the last one is the intertwining of the U.S. and Chinese economies, with enormous numbers of Chinese students and employees throughout the United States. This has made China’s economy grow much faster than the Soviet economy could. It also makes it much easier for China to penetrate our system.

As Cold War II intensifies, James Bond is not just relevant. He is so back.

What all this means is that if you still think you’re fine to make that business trip to Shanghai or Hong Kong, or to stop off in the Gulf on your way back and meet that interesting Russian guy you haven’t seen in a few years, or to accept that invitation to a conference organized by the Asia-Pacific Cyber Safety Institute that you received from that attractive young Chinese woman named Alice, or to upload your firm’s data to Kimi AI because these Chinese models are pretty good and cheaper than Claude or ChatGPT. . . then you have not been paying sufficient attention.

The good news is that From Russia with Love is available from all good bookstores. It has dated much less than the 1963 movie, which plumbs depths of sexism rarely matched in my lifetime. The book explains how a totalitarian regime’s intelligence agencies function. It shows how, in an unfree society, a woman can quite easily be ordered to bait a honeytrap. It also offers a chilling portrait of a psychopathic assassin. This is especially important, as our adversaries are deploying a significant number of these nowadays, principally Russians and Iranians.

So thank you, Mr. Bond. You taught me something more important than how to order a martini or kiss a girl. You taught me that we live in a very dangerous world, in which states run by Communist parties remain as ruthlessly and bloodthirstily committed to the pursuit of their malignant ends as Lenin, Stalin, and Mao in their heyday. You taught me to assume ulterior motives, to expect wiretaps, and to check in the rearview mirror for suspicious vehicles that might be tailing me.

Those life lessons have stood me in good stead ever since I made my first trip to East Berlin in 1987, and I always tried to keep them in mind during all those visits to Beijing, even in the halcyon days of Chimerica. It has helped keep my tradecraft sharp that 15 years ago I married a woman who has been on the jihadist target list since the murder of Theo van Gogh in 2004. So when I was informed two weeks ago that I was the target of a Russian “spear-phishing” campaign to elicit kompromat on me, I was neither shaken nor stirred.

But the rest of you need to shape up. And that includes you, Mr. Pattinson. In the paragraphs above, I’ve already provided the synopsis for From China with Love. That should be your first Bond feature. Now you just need to find the screenwriter. And to work on the Scottish accent.

This article originally appeared in The Free Press on November 17, 2026.