I was honored at AAM’s 13th Annual Awards Dinner for my “extraordinary contributions to our understanding of history, politics, and the forces shaping our world.”



America Abroad Media (AAM) brought together more than 200 leaders from the diplomatic, policymaking, media, technology and entertainment communities for its 13th Annual Awards Dinner at the Fairmont Hotel in Washington, D.C.

The evening also honored Saudi filmmaker, actress and writer Fatima AlBanawi; UAE-based technology company G42 and the Bee:wild initiative and documentary; and Netflix’s acclaimed series The Diplomat.

Below is the compilation of clips from the various documentary series I made back in the day:

And here’s the speech of acceptance I gave: